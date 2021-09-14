Met Gala 2021: The Best Fashion Moments

The Met Gala returned last night in spectacular fashion. Here are MOJEH’s best-dressed guests. The Met Gala – the Oscars of the fashion world – took place last night in New York City to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and it was worth the wait. Although a more intimate affair with a smaller (yet just as fabulous) guest-list, celebrities descended upon the famous Met steps to show their sartorial interpretations of the evening’s dress code “American Independence”; a celebration of American fashion in line with the exhibit In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Looks ranged from more literal interpretations of the theme – Taylor Hill arrived as the Statue of Liberty – to classic creations from American designers and conversation starters. Kim, we’re looking at you.