Bowling: Guidance to help protect employees from COVID-19
Safety in the workplace is an employer’s first responsibility, an obligation highlighted by the pandemic. As summer draws to a close, the steady surge of COVID cases caused by the delta variant has employers doubling down on measures proven to curb the virus’s spread. Recent guidance released by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration give employers clarity about these measures.journalrecord.com
