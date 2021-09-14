CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

After Norway election, Labor leader poised to become new PM

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The leader of Norway’s Labor Party will start talks in an attempt to build a coalition after the center-left bloc beat the incumbent Conservatives and won Norway’s general election. The Labor Party and its two left-leaning allies the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party grabbed 100 seats in the 169-seat assembly. The current government won 68 seats. The last seat is going to a northern Norway health-focused protest party. The outgoing assembly was 88-81 in favor of the center-right led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg. She was ousted after two four-year terms in the job. Her party also suffered a huge loss of nine seats.Monday’s result means that currently all five Nordic countries now have left-leaning governments.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

German president asks country to confront its colonial past

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president has called on the country to face its cruel colonial past as he opened a new museum in the capital’s center that will be home to two of Berlin’s state museums which include looted artifacts from countries in Africa and elsewhere. Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Wednesday at the festive opening of the Humboldt Forum in Berlin that countries, especially in Africa, have lost an immense part of their art through the raids of Europeans in the past. He added that current problems of racism, discrimination and violence against those who are perceived as different and foreign in Germany are in some ways also related to Germany’s colonial past.
POLITICS
AFP

Icelanders go to polls fearing a big 'unstable' coalition

Iceland holds legislative elections on Saturday after four years of an unprecedented left-right coalition that has managed to put a lid on a volatile decade of crises and scandals. Jakobsdottir, 45, is however broadly popular, having won over Icelanders with her integrity, sincerity and consensual management style. 
WORLD
International Business Times

France Wins EU Backing In Sub Row With US

European ministers rallied around France on Tuesday over the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, as the dispute threatened to delay trade talks with Washington and Canberra. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for...
POLITICS
KEYT

Germany’s diversity shows as immigrants run for parliament

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of immigrants are running in Germany’s national election on Sunday, raising the possibility that its next parliament will be more diverse than ever. While it still might not fully represent the country’s overall diversity, where more than a quarter of the population has immigrant roots, it’s a step toward a more accurate reflection of society. An organization that tracks migrant issues says 8.2%, or 58 of 709 lawmakers in the current Bundestag, have immigrant roots. The 2013-17 parliament had only 5.9%, or 37 out of 631 lawmakers. One expert says the share of Bundestag candidates with immigrant roots has risen continuously since 2005.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erna Solberg
AFP

Russian opposition politician loses vote marred by doppelgangers

A Russian opposition politician lost weekend elections to a Kremlin-aligned opponent after spoiler candidates in the country's second city Saint Petersburg changed their names and even appearances to resemble him. Ahead of the vote, the case of Boris Vishnevsky made headlines after he claimed that two other candidates had changed their names and appearance in an update on the common tactic of nominating a "double" to split the vote and deliver victory to another candidate. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Next Norway prime minster a wealthy leader of Labor Party

The man expected to become the next prime minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Stoere, was born into a wealthy background, but became the leader of the Labour Party, traditionally the party of the working class. As polls are indicating a decisive swing towards the centre-left, Stoere is expected to take...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Northern Norway#Ap#Conservatives#The Labor Party#The Socialist Left#Nordic
WGAU

Conservative PM concedes defeat as in Norway's elections

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, in power for eight years, conceded defeat in Norway's general election Monday as the Scandinavian country swung leftward. On her way to the podium to deliver her concession speech, Solberg told reporters that she had called the head of the...
WORLD
Lynchburg News and Advance

Moroccans elect new leaders in shadow of virus

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccans voted Wednesday for a new parliament and local leaders in elections that have been reshaped by the pandemic, and whose outcome is hard to predict as opinion polls were not allowed. Candidates promised to create jobs and boost Morocco's economy, education and health care. The...
WORLD
KEYT

France’s Macron expects Biden’s ‘clarifications’ on sub spat

PARIS (AP) — The French president’s office said President Emmanuel Macron expects “clarifications and clear commitments” from President Joe Biden in a call later Wednesday to address the submarines dispute. Macron’s office said the call, which was requested by Biden, is to discuss “the crisis of trust” that led to the unprecedented recall of the French ambassador to the U.S. The Indo-Pacific defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain was announced last week by Biden, with France being formally informed only a few hours beforehand, according to French diplomats. The pact will see Australia cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire U.S. nuclear-powered vessels instead.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises

World leaders will be back at the United Nations for the first time in two years on Tuesday with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet.Other pressing issues are rising U.S.-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region.Last year, no leaders came to the U.N. because the coronavirus was sweeping the globe, so all their addresses were pre-recorded. This year, the General Assembly offered leaders a choice of coming to New York or remaining...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Iraqi PM becomes first foreign leader to meet Iran’s Raisi

(Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi became the first foreign leader on Sunday to visit and meet with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi since the hardliner took office in August. Iraq has been trying to mediate between Tehran and its Gulf Arab foes, including Saudi Arabia, in the hope of...
MIDDLE EAST
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PBS NewsHour

EU’s top diplomat says it can deploy military forces without U.S., NATO approval

President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday for the first time since France erupted with anger over a new Indo-Pacific defense alliance between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Nick Schifrin looks at European-U.S. relations with Josep Borrell, the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
U.S. POLITICS
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claimed China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in 2019, hosted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy