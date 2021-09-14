Q&A with interim Dean of the College Scott Brown

Brown discussed his vision for navigating his time as interim Dean of the College, including prioritizing student wellbeing and communication with students. Interim Dean of the College Scott Brown has returned to the College after many years of administrative work at other colleges and universities — before occupying positions at Colgate University, the College of Wooster and Northern Arizona University, he served as an area director in Dartmouth’s Office of Residential Life for three years in the early 1990s. Brown’s appointment as interim dean follows sociology professor Kathryn Lively’s sudden resignation from the role, which occurred on June 30 but was not announced until July 19. The Dartmouth sat down with Brown to discuss his goals for the position, new College initiatives and the beginning of the fall term.