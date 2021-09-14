Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis board Luther movie

The highly anticipated Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated to hit theaters in the coming weeks, promising fans that it picks up right where the 2018 Venom left off. Director Andy Serkis recently spoke to Comic Book to finally provide an answer to the often asked question of whether or not Venom and Spider-Man will reunite. He responds, “Look, that’s the question on everyone’s lips. They want to know if Venom is gonna meet Spider-Man, but personally, it’s never gonna happen. I’m only joking, of course, it’s gonna happen.”

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO