Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis board Luther movie

“I don’t know where I get my energy,” Erivo says with a laugh. “But it’s probably because I just love my work and the things I do.”. That creative emotion resonates throughout Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (pronounced Chapter One Verse One). Released through Verve/Universal Music Group, the engaging project weaves together multiple genres from alt R&B and soul to pop and gospel as Erivo explores love, loss, triumph and personal growth, among other themes. The Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning actress-singer co-wrote all the album’s 12 tracks, collaborating with writer-producers such as Jamie Hartman (Lewis Capaldi, Jennifer Hudson), Sean Douglas (Lizzo, Demi Lovato), Harold Lilly (Beyoncé, Brandy) and Jack Splash (Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar). Will Wells (Imagine Dragons, Quincy Jones) executive produced.
Comments / 0