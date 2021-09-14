Hamlet Police charge man with cocaine trafficking

On Friday, September 17th around 4:20 in the afternoon, GPD responded to a physical domestic call in the 400 block of Whitesboro Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an irate and heavily intoxicated 28-year old Nino Pagan. When officers attempted to question Pagan, he began walking away refusing to be on camera – referring to GPD’s body cameras. When officers informed him he was not free to go, Pagan became increasingly combative and angry. A struggle ensued and officers were forced to use a taser to get him into handcuffs. The female caller told officers she called police when an unwelcome Pagan showed up intoxicated. Pagan was transported to Cottage Hospital where he became even more combative – attempting to spit on hospital staff numerous times, yelling obscenities, and attempting to free himself from restraints. He was eventually discharged and transported to the Knox County Jail. Pagan was charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, two felony counts of Resisting a Peace Officers and Interfering with a report of Domestic Violence.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO