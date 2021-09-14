CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Hamlet Police charge man with cocaine trafficking

By Staff Report
richmondobserver
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMLET — A domestic disturbance call last month led to a man being charged with trafficking cocaine. According to court documents, officers with the Hamlet Police Department responded to a call Aug. 15 on West Hamlet Avenue in reference to a man refusing to leave a residence. The defendant’s girlfriend...

richmondobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies: 10 charged during recent traffic stops

HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies seized more than one pound of drugs during a recent traffic stops, according to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said over the past six weeks they seized over 455 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. These incidents happened during traffic stops in Canton, Clyde, Waynesville and along I-40, according to deputies.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police arrest 14 on drug-trafficking, money-laundering charges following 3-year investigation

Henrico Police arrested 14 people on drug-trafficking and money-laundering charges Friday, concluding a three-year investigation that also involved 11 other local, state and federal agencies. Police also seized what they described as “significant quantities” of cocaine, heroin and marijuana, as well as cash and documents they said were incriminating to...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
wcti12.com

Bond set at $1.5 million for man arrested on drug trafficking charges

BAYBORO, Pamlico County — An eastern North Carolina man’s bond has been set at more than $1 million after a drug bust. After investigating George Midgette, III, 61 of Bayboro for several weeks, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on charges of trafficking heroin, conspiring to traffic heroin, trafficking cocaine and conspiring to traffic cocaine.
BAYBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cocaine#False Pretenses#Hamlet#Firearms#19 Round Magazine#Taurus
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Felony charges for Galesburg man after fighting with police; another Galesburg man arrested twice over the weekend

On Friday, September 17th around 4:20 in the afternoon, GPD responded to a physical domestic call in the 400 block of Whitesboro Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an irate and heavily intoxicated 28-year old Nino Pagan. When officers attempted to question Pagan, he began walking away refusing to be on camera – referring to GPD’s body cameras. When officers informed him he was not free to go, Pagan became increasingly combative and angry. A struggle ensued and officers were forced to use a taser to get him into handcuffs. The female caller told officers she called police when an unwelcome Pagan showed up intoxicated. Pagan was transported to Cottage Hospital where he became even more combative – attempting to spit on hospital staff numerous times, yelling obscenities, and attempting to free himself from restraints. He was eventually discharged and transported to the Knox County Jail. Pagan was charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, two felony counts of Resisting a Peace Officers and Interfering with a report of Domestic Violence.
GALESBURG, IL
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Albany man arrested with loaded gun, cocaine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department reports arresting Corey Foster, 29, of Albany on Thursday. They say he was carrying cocaine and a loaded handgun on Sherman Street. At about 10:45 a.m., detectives stopped Foster on Sherman Street between Robin Street and North Lake Avenue. They say it...
ALBANY, NY
Beloit Daily News

Beloit man charged after fleeing from police

BELOIT—A Beloit man faces charges after he allegedly fled from police on Sept. 3 through the Merrill neighborhood at high speeds, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. Police responded on Sept. 3 to a home in the 100 block of Merrill Street following a report of a...
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTVQ

Richmond man with various drug trafficking-related charges sentenced to 20 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – John William Lawson, 57, of Richmond was sentenced on Thursday to 240 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove for distribution of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
RICHMOND, KY
CBS42.com

Hoover police charge grandmother who left 8-month old in vehicle at Galleria with child endangerment, drug trafficking

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police have detained a grandmother who allegedly left a child alone in a car at the Riverchase Galleria Wednesday afternoon. Jocelyn Sharmeen Parrish, 42, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking and unlawful possession of marijuana.
HOOVER, AL
Moulton Advertiser

Sheriff's investigators arrest Moulton man on drug trafficking charges

A Moulton man is in the Lawrence County Jail on drug trafficking and possession charges following a drug investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities. Hayden Sky-Lynn Harville, 21, was arrested after investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant...
MOULTON, AL
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest man on gun, crack and heroin trafficking charges after driving impaired

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, September 20, Trooper Tyler Hopkins, assigned to the State Police-Middleborough Barracks, was patrolling Route 24 Southbound in Brockton when he observed a grey Toyota Camry sedan in front of him nearly strike a construction detail setup, swerving to avoid the cones just prior to travelling into them. The vehicle was then unable to maintain its travel in the righthand lane and veered repeatedly into the breakdown lane.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man charged in Beltzhoover murder arrested

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood was taken into custody, Public Safety officials announced Monday. Raymontay Green, 20, of Arlington was arrested Saturday, according to court documents. He is charged in the killing of Darren Green, 29, of Sheraden. The victim was shot to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wwnytv.com

Police: man caught with 2 pounds of cocaine in Hounsfield

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force said they caught a New York City man with more than 2 pounds of cocaine in the town of Hounsfield. The task force said 29-year-old Orlando Harris was the passenger in a vehicle they stopped...
WATERTOWN, NY
MyChesCo

Police Arrest Man on Firearm and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on September 13 at approximately 2:19 p.m. members of the city’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 1300 block of East 28th Street when they observed 32-year-old Ivory Nickerson in possession of a firearm. When police attempted to make contact with Nickerson, he fled on foot. With the assistance of officers from the Uniformed Services Division, Nickerson was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun that was reported stolen, and 3.6 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Fruitland Man Charged With Impersonating Police Officer

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police have charged a man with impersonating a police officer in Wicomico County. The suspect, Isaiah Aaron Elsey, 24, of Fruitland, Md., is charged with three counts of impersonating a police officer. He turned himself into the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack on Thursday, where he was processed and released.
MARYLAND STATE
WKRG

Louisiana man charged with drug trafficking, say Sherriff’s Office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Louisiana man was charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine and possession of a weapon in Mary Esther, Fla., Sunday night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSCO). An Okaloosa Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Joshua Shaw, 30, of Louisiana for driving without headlights or tail lights....
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy