Twiddle have announced that due to concerns over COVID-19 case numbers, they will start their fall tour later than expected. “Due to the current COVID case numbers in parts of the US, we have decided to start our tour later this fall,” the band wrote, noting that all shows between Sept. 30 and Oct. 16 have been scrapped, including stops in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas and Texas. — They add that “refunds will be issued at point of purchase” and their fall outing will kick off on Oct. 19 in Phoenix.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO