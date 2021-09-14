CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Available Land Inventory Down 50%+ Since January – Small businesses Face Little to No Options

By RED News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, ARIZONA -- Since the recession, industrial land has been sluggish as vacancy hovered between 7-12%. The market has since become so tight that now land is selling left and right. Vacant airport area land is now tough to find. Cranes are tilting walls for mid to large size distribution centers for users and speculative developers. Available industrial land is now drying up with the uptick in demand.

realestatedaily-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Palo Verde, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Fisher
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy