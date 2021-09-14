Available Land Inventory Down 50%+ Since January – Small businesses Face Little to No Options
TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Since the recession, industrial land has been sluggish as vacancy hovered between 7-12%. The market has since become so tight that now land is selling left and right. Vacant airport area land is now tough to find. Cranes are tilting walls for mid to large size distribution centers for users and speculative developers. Available industrial land is now drying up with the uptick in demand.realestatedaily-news.com
