Presidential Election

Biden and Newsom

By Evan Vucci / AP
The Press
The Press
 9 days ago
Biden stumps for Newsom in final hours before recall election. (The Center Square) – President Joe Biden took a day to survey California’s wildfires and rile up voters in hopes of sparing Gov. Gavin Newsom from being recalled.

