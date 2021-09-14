CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Cloud Brings End-to-End Visibility to Supply Chains with New Supply Chain Twin Solution

By Google Cloud
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced the launch of Supply Chain Twin, a purpose-built industry solution that lets companies build a digital twin--a virtual representation of their physical supply chain--by orchestrating data from disparate sources to get a more complete view of suppliers, inventories, and other information. In addition, the Supply Chain Pulse module, also announced today, can be used with Supply Chain Twin to provide real-time dashboards, advanced analytics, alerts on critical issues like potential disruptions, and collaboration in Google Workspace.

