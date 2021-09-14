CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keegan-Michael Key cast in Wonka

By Celebretainment
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keegan-Michael Key is set to star in 'Wonka'. The 50-year-old star - who has appeared in the likes of 'The Lion King', 'Pitch Perfect 2', 'Toy Story 4' and Apple TV+ series 'Schmigadoon' - has reportedly been cast in the upcoming musical blockbuster. As revealed by Variety, Key will join...

