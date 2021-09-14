CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazardous waste rumor causes tension at Columbia Borough Council meeting

By Gayle Johnson
Lancaster Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Sept. 7. What happened: What started as a discussion about how to develop almost 57 acres at the McGinness Airport property turned into raised voices and accusations about who knew about the possibility of buried barrels containing hazardous waste at the site, and when they knew it. The meeting ended with Borough Council President Heather Zink asking fellow members to move for a reorganization if they were unhappy with her leadership.

