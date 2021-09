Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders Matchup Preview (9/13/21) Monday Night Football are three of the best words to hear as a sports fan and the first Monday Night game should be a great one. Both teams enter the season with explosive offenses with completely different styles. Baltimore likes to beat the spirit out of their opponents using their great rushing attack, led by former MVP Lamar Jackson. Las Vegas likes to air the ball out and have their great cast of receivers and solid QB Derek Carr. Baltimore gets the added benefit of having one of the best defenses in the NFL, but the Ravens are limping into the season while the Raiders have no injuries to date. We’ll see what style wins out in a primetime matchup for the ages.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO