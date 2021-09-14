Dog with rare birth defect learns to walk again
A dog with "upside-down paws" learns to walk after surgeon turns them right side up. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.www.thepress.net
A dog with "upside-down paws" learns to walk after surgeon turns them right side up. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0