Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian West on Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shocked everyone when they showed up to the Met Gala in matching black ensembles that covered everything, including their faces. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, sure know how to steal the show. The A-list stars, who split up back in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, reunited for the star-studded Met Gala — and they gave their absolute best shot at trying to conceal their identity with their wild fashion choices. Kim and Kanye matched in all black outfits that covered their entire bodies, face included. Kim showed literally no skin in her Balenciaga outfit, with her long-sleeved shirt, pants, gloves and full face mask completely engulfing her body. She also had on black heels, and a black train traveled with the star through the red carpet. Only her long hair — which still matched her outfit — was free of her attire.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO