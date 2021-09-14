CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Words matter. So these journalists refuse to call GOP election meddling an ‘audit.’

By Margaret Sullivan
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a simple but powerful idea behind the Philadelphia Inquirer’s recent decision not to use the word “audit” when referring to an effort by the state GOP to investigate the 2020 election:. Words matter. The words that a news organization chooses to tell a story make a difference. If a...

Berrian
9d ago

These fraudit investigations remind me of sitting next to the gulf waters and digging a hole. A wave comes and fills it with water and sand. All the effort, no results. The republicans want to ensure election integrity. The integrity was already demonstated in the 2020 election, fair and secure. So now with the voting rights bills being passed by the republicans and these fraudits the election integrity is being manipulated, and diluted.

Patricia Orwig
9d ago

an audit there no fraud why the point of these people there they are not the professionals who counted the ballots last year yet the az election was already certified . well az has to climb out sticky sand pit there on cuz the election was certified it done

The Pennsyltuckian
9d ago

My son says he won the 100-yard dash; the line judge says he lost. My son says he won the 100-yard dash; the crowd saw him lose. My son says he won the 100-yard dash; the video shows him losing. My son says he won the 100-yard dash, as I drive him to get a psychological evaluation...🙄

Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
The Independent

Trump lawyer ‘gave Pence six-step guide on how to overturn election’

A newly released memo from a former member of Donald Trump’s legal team has shed further light on efforts to overturn the 2020 election – spelling out a plan for then-vice president Mike Pence to throw out the result in the Senate “without asking for permission”.Written by controversial conservative lawyer John Eastman, who appeared at the “Stop the Steal” rally that precipitated the Capitol insurrection on 6 January, the memo was obtained in full by CNN and is described in the new book Peril, an account of the Trump administration’s behaviour after the election. The book has generated multiple...
Vanity Fair

Lindsey Graham Was Convinced Biden Had Won the Election Well Before January 6

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, the results seemed self-evident: Joe Biden had won out, thanks in no small part to narrow blue margins in Arizona and Georgia. But for many Donald Trump supporters, historic fraud was afoot. These convictions, false though they were, resulted in a Republican-led pressure campaign against state figureheads like Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, who told The Washington Post at the time that he had heard from members of his own party who seemed to imply that he might somehow produce a different electoral result.
local21news.com

Pennsylvania and Arizona Democrats condemn election audits

Arizona and Pennsylvania Democrats hosted a virtual press conference Thursday at 1:00 p.m. to respond to Republican-led audits of the 2020 election. Pennsylvania Republicans recently launched a audit to collect election records and verify 6.9 million Pennsylvanian voters’ personal information in the 2020 General Election and 2021 Primary Election by Oct. 1.
nbc15.com

Kaul slams GOP election investigation, calls for gun laws

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is accusing Republicans of chasing conspiracy theories with a $680,000 taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election. Kaul said Thursday that they should instead pass a pair of laws designed to reduce gun violence. Kaul is a Democrat who is up for...
