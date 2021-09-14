CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Dorte Mandrup completes Greenland visitor centre

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ilulissat Icefjord Centre sits lightly in the landscape, inviting visitors to contemplate the consequences of climate change on the Arctic region. On the west coast of Greenland, 250km north of the Arctic Circle, Danish architect Dorte Mandrup has designed the Ilulissat Icefjord Centre. The building, which sits on the edge of the UNESCO-protected Greenland wilderness overlooking the Kangia Icefjord, is designed as a vantage point from which to observe and experience the surrounding landscape and understand the dramatic consequences of climate change in the region.

