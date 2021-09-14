CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nicki Minaj skips Met Gala over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

By CBS News
WTOP
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Nicki Minaj will skip this year’s Met Gala over the event’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, told followers that she is still researching the vaccine and does not want to jump into the decision. “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,”...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Nicki Minaj, Husband Gone Hiding After Failing to Bribe Rape Victim with This Whopping Amount? [Report]

After Kenneth Petty failed to register himself as a sex offender, the convicted rapist will possibly receive an order to attend a court hearing against his victim soon. Sources reported that Kenneth faced a civil lawsuit filed against him just in June for sexual assault. Petty's wife and the mother of their child, Nicki Minaj, had done everything to save their reputation and marriage by attempting to settle his case out of court.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Blavity

Nicki Minaj Just Disrespected An Elder

Update (Sept. 14, 2021): The blowback around Nicki Minaj's decision not to get vaccinated — which she publicized in the wake of the Met Gala's vaccination requirement — is getting ugly. In a Monday tweet, the 38-year-old rapper revealed she's opting out of getting the vaccine until she has more...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Rihanna bonds with Nicki Minaj's son in new photos

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Rihanna spent time with Nicki Minaj and her son over the weekend. Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, enjoyed a double date with Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy. Minaj shared photos on Instagram that showed herself with Petty, their son, Rihanna...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Filmmagic#Key To Nyc
wfxl.com

Nicki Minaj accepts White House invite after she balks COVID-19 vaccine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WGFL) — Social media has proven once again that, alongside celebrities, it has the power to influence those who medical experts have trouble reaching. Case in point, Nicki Minaj. The Trinidadian rapper fanned the flames of controversy after taking to Twitter this week to share questionable information about the COVID-19 vaccines. Minaj tweeted to her more than 22.6 million followers, that the COVID-19 vaccines caused her cousin to be impotent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

Nicki Minaj and Joy Reid trade vicious insults over vaccine skepticism

Rap star Nicki Minaj shot back insults and allegations of homophobia at MSNBC's Joy Reid after the television host scolded the star over her COVID-19 vaccine skepticism. Minaj sent out a series of tweets Monday underscoring her hesitance to take the COVID-19 vaccine after she admitted she would not attend this year's Met Gala to take care of her young child. Minaj went on to slam major media outlets that subsequently claimed she skipped the event due to the gala's vaccine requirements.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Woman Suing Nicki Minaj Claims She Was Threatened With Bounty

After suing Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for alleged harassment, Jennifer Hough is speaking out further. Hough — who accused Petty of rape in a 1995 case that resulted in Petty’s conviction for first-degree attempted rape — appeared on The Real on September 22 to detail her allegations against Minaj and Petty, who she claims tried to bribe her and her family to recant her rape accusation against Petty. “I’m tired of being afraid,” she told co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais. Discussing her current lawsuit, Hough said she received “threats” from associates of Minaj after continuing to refuse to recant her accusation. “The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 on my lap. And I still kept saying no,” Hough said. “The last message I received was that I should’ve taken the money ’cause they’re going to use that money to put on my head.” While the alleged $20,000 bribe is detailed in the lawsuit, the bounty is a new claim. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, it doesn’t matter what your status is, you can’t intimidate people to make things go better for you,” Hough added. “And that’s what they did.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Nicki Minaj: Fauci dismisses artist’s claim about Covid-19 vaccine with ‘a resounding no’

None of the Covid-19 vaccines in use in the United States cause reproductive issues, Dr Anthony Fauci has said in response to Nicki Minaj’s recent tweet.The rapper caused controversy on Monday (13 September) after she tweeted the baseless claim that her cousin in Trinidad was not getting vaccinated because his friend took the shot and then allegedly became impotent.When CNN presenter Jake Tapper asked Dr Fauci whether there is any evidence that Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines pose the health risk Minaj outlined in her controversial tweet, the US’s top epidemiologist said the answer is “a resounding...
CELEBRITIES
theboxhouston.com

Nicki Minaj Goes On Tweet Spree About COVID-19 Vaccine, Gets Dragged On MSNBC & More

Nicki Minaj might not currently be a chart-topping star at the level she has been in the very recent past, but the Pink Friday artist still knows how to command the attention of the masses. Taking to Twitter, the rapper and social media superstar rattled off some anti-vaccine talking points that have fans trying and failing miserably to change the Queen’s mind.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Nicki Minaj Wants to Do More ‘Research’ Before Getting Safe, Effective Covid-19 Vaccine

Despite getting COVID-19, Nicki Minaj does not believe in the COVID-19 vaccine and refuses to get it. On Monday (Sept.13), the "Superbass" singer revealed that she would not be attending the 2021 Met Gala because she is worried about her infant and not having nannies during the pandemic. "Not risking his health to be seen," she tweeted, before explaining her reasoning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Rose McGowan ‘stands with’ vaccine skeptic Nicki Minaj

Actresss Rose McGowan backs Nicki Minaj on vax. She posted that she “stand[s] with [Nicki Minaj] & all who see what is happening,” following criticism from government and media of the rapper’s vaccine-skeptical social-media. “Both of us know the powerful elite & it’s likely you do not. If you are...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Even the Met Gala Can't Convince Nicki Minaj to Get Vaxxed

Today is the Met Gala, the annual high fashion event that is still apparently a thing. After cancelling last year’s festivities on account of the pandemic, this year’s event will require attendees to be fully vaccinated and to wear a mask. The new rules have a number of rumors circulating...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Will Not Be Attending Tonight's Met Gala: Report

UPDATE:Nicki Minaj confirms via Twitter that she will not be in attendance at tonight's Met Gala because of their vaccination requirement. Tweeting "if I get vaccinated it won't be for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now," Nicki has clarified any and all confusion about whether or not she will be at the Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Rihanna, the farmer, the field and the cover up a decade on

It's been 10 years since one of the world's biggest pop stars was asked to "cover up" while filming an award-winning music video in Northern Ireland. It was farmer Alan Graham who talked that talk to Rihanna over how she was dressed while filming the We Found Love video in his field near Bangor, County Down.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy