Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee canceled for 2021

North Augusta City Council held its first study session of the month after a brief hiatus.

During the meeting, the council and the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department announced the cancellation of the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee festival.

The annual festival, usually held around Halloween, features a musical artist and other fall activities. This is the second year in a row the event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was an unanimous decision. It wasn’t what we wanted and all of us are sad, but you look at all the factors involved and things that have happened, you look at the numbers in South Carolina, you look at employees that have been affected – there is just no way around it in our decision,” the city's PRT director, Rick Meyer, said. “We feel that we have made the best decision and, honest to goodness, I hope that everything changes faster than expected and things get better, but safety is always the first and foremost thing to keep in mind.”

Other Halloween and fall festivities within the city are still planned in North Augusta. SRP Park is hosting a Dugout Theater Movie Experience on the field to watch Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” movie.

“Well I think it is disappointing for a lot of folks. It is something that we would hope to be able to do,” City Administrator Jim Clifford said. “I think right now the health conditions are such that we wanted to ensure the safety of our community and our employees.”

In addition, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety is hosting a Trunk or Treat drive-thru event on Oct. 16 at Riverview Park. In addition, Third Thursdays are planned for the months of September and October and are put on by North Augusta Forward.

Meyer is looking forward to future events in North Augusta, with a potential festival in the spring.

“If we couldn’t do the event all the way, the way that our people now have become accustomed to it, we didn’t want to do it halfway ... Our hope is that this gives us time to prepare and make 2022 the best Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee ever.”

Council also heard that Clifford and Finance Director Cammie Hayes will be the contact individuals for the American Rescue Plan Act. The city of North Augusta is slated to receive $11 million in federal coronavirus funds and is expected to put it toward infrastructure projects.

All decisions made about ARPA money spending will be voted on by the council.

Council member Jenafer McCauley was not in attendance.

Other business

• A resolution for designing a boat dock for Riverside Village will start a design process within the next 60 to 120 days. The document allows the Cranston Engineering firm out of Augusta to start the process.

• A resolution about renegotiating a parking operation agreement was brought to council. The current agreement was made with Greenstone in 2017. “We are focused on the next build within Riverside Village. We believe the apartment complex and Parcel K will be the next one to go and in order to incentivize that to move forward, we have to work out something when it comes to parking because there are not enough parking spaces that would be able to fit on a parcel going forward,” Clifford said.

• A resolution on improving streetscape amenities was discussed by council during the study session. The resolution would include the addition of planters, bike racks and benches to downtown North Augusta.