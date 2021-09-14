CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia predicts record farm production despite challenges

By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is forecast to reap record revenue from farming this year despite pandemic challenges, a mouse plague and a trade dispute with China. A report released Tuesday says Australian farmers are expected to sell 73 billion Australian dollars ($54 billion) in produce in the fiscal year that started in July thanks to favorable weather and grain prices inflated by drought in the United States and Canada. That compares with AU$66 billion ($49 billion) earned in 2020-21. That was also a good year for agriculture after a prolonged, crippling drought and devastating wildfires across southeast Australia.

