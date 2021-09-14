CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over An Inch of Rain In St. Cloud on Monday Night

By Jim Maurice
 8 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- We had well over an inch of rain in St. Cloud Monday night. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.19 inches of rain up until midnight. That brings us to 17.96 inches of precipitation for the year so far, which is still more than four inches below normal.

