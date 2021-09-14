CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREVIEW: ABC's Martin Fry announces Lexicon Of Love 40th anniversary tour

Sunderland Echo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUY TICKETS: Tickets for all 10 dates in June 2022 - see venue links below - go on sale Friday, September 17, 10am, at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. For VIP packages visit sjm-vip.com. ABC with the Southbank Sinfonia orchestra, conducted by Oscar winning long time collaborator Anne Dudley, will perform the...

www.sunderlandecho.com

