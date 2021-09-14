CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota targets 50% reduction in EV battery costs by 2030

RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota is expecting to invest up to $13.6 billion in battery development and production by 2030. In a briefing on batteries, the company announced that it is aiming for a 50% reduction in battery costs through 30% improvements in both cell efficiency and manufacturing costs in the late-2020s. At the...

www.renewableenergyworld.com

