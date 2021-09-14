CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lekhi meets Portugal's Secretary of State, signs agreement

atlanticcitynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisbon [Portugal], September 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday met Portugal's Secretary of State for International Affairs and Cooperation Francisco Andre and signed an agreement on Labour Mobility facilitating recruitment of Indian citizens to work in Portugal. "Delighted to sign an agreement...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Meenakshi Lekhi meets UNGA President Elect

New York [US], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday met Abdulla Shahid, President-elect of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and discussed issues like COVID-19 vaccines, gender, youth, human rights and environment. Taking on Twitter, Lekhi said,...
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Meenakshi Lekhi set to visit Portugal, Spain

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi is set to visit Portugal and Spain from September 12-17, informed the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement. During her visit to Portugal from September 12-14, Lekhi will have bilateral talks with her...
INDIA
raleighnews.net

Cabinet secretary chairs high level meet with States/UTs

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with States and Union Territories to review and discuss the COVID-19 management and response strategy through a video conference. The event took place in presence of Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Dr V...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taipei and France's Dassault sign agreement on Mirage jets

Taipei [Taiwan], September 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Saturday said that it has signed a technical support agreement with France's Dassault, which is valued at New Taiwan Dollars 790.96, estimated US Dollar 28.45 million, for Dassault's Ministry of National Defence. In 1992, Taiwan had bought 480 MICA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meenakshi Lekhi
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Locsin

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship, and highlighted the 70th anniversary of the alliance, and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Secretary Blinken also underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and respect for international law in the South China Sea, and reiterated calls on the People’s Republic of China to abide by the 2016 arbitration ruling issued pursuant to the Law of the Sea Convention. Secretary Blinken and Secretary Locsin also discussed COVID-19, economic engagement, and human rights.
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

Leaders from the southern European Union have pledged to meet the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals.

Leaders from the southern European Union have pledged to meet the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals. In an Athens conference that also addressed migration and regional security issues, southern EU leaders pledged their commitment to the Paris 2015 climate targets. In a joint statement, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal,...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Not One Of The World’s Largest Emitting Nations Are Meeting The Paris Agreement Goals

The climate crisis is unfolding all around us and despite big political promises, actual commitments by many world governments remain lacking. An analysis by the Think Tank Climate Action Tracker (CAT) released Wednesday shows that out of 37 countries assessed only the Gambia has undertaken climate actions that is consistent with the Paris Agreement goals.
ENVIRONMENT
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Landsbergis reiterated our joint commitment to collective security within the NATO Alliance and strong U.S.-EU cooperation in advancing peace, prosperity, security, democracy, and human rights in the Transatlantic region and across the globe. The Secretary underscored resolute U.S. solidarity with our NATO ally and EU partner Lithuania as it faces geopolitical challenges to regional stability, security, and economic prosperity. The Secretary reiterated ironclad U.S. support for Lithuania in the face of attempted coercion from the People’s Republic of China. The two leaders discussed efforts to assist Lithuania build supply chain resiliency and expand bilateral economic cooperation. The Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Landsbergis for Lithuania’s leadership in confronting the challenges coming from Belarus. The two leaders discussed our ongoing partnership to support the Belarusian pro-democracy movement, and the Secretary expressed gratitude to Lithuania for facilitating the establishment of a Belarus Affairs Unit at U.S. Embassy Vilnius.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#Labour Mobility#Indian#Science And Technology#Portuguese#Casa De La India
Agriculture Online

U.S. to press China on phase one trade agreement, USDA Secretary says

This year’s record of U.S. agricultural exports could be broken next year, as the U.S. expects to keep China’s feet to the fire on existing trade agreements, according to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. The USDA leader made a virtual appearance at the Ag Outlook Forum Monday. After polling attendees on...
AGRICULTURE
atlanticcitynews.net

Want to thank BCCI: RCA Secretary

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 21 (ANI): Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) President Vaibhav Gehlot and Secretary Mahendra Sharma on Tuesday thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allotting two international matches to Jaipur. Jaipur will host two international matches in the upcoming season. The first will be...
SPORTS
atlanticcitynews.net

High-level segment of 76th UN General Assembly to begin

New York [US], September 21 (ANI): The high-level segment of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (local time) in New York. Taking to Twitter, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN said, "@UN all decked up! High Level segment of UNGA to begin tomorrow in NewYork."External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar has arrived in New York for United Nations General Assembly high-level week and to hold bilateral talks with his Norway, Iraq and the UK counterparts.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Portugal
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Trilateral Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated in a trilateral ministerial with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu today in New York City on the margins of the UN General Assembly. The Secretary and the Foreign Ministers highlighted the global scope of U.S.-Japan-ROK cooperation based upon our shared values, as well as our commitment to preserving and promoting regional peace, stability, and prosperity.  The discussion included ways to deepen cooperation between our countries through multilateral efforts to tackle the pressing global challenges, such as combatting the climate crisis and securing supply chains. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to continued consultation and cooperation with the ROK and Japan in working toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.  Secretary Blinken also called for an immediate end to the violence in Burma and urged the Burmese regime to release all those unjustly detained and restore Burma’s path to democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Borrell

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell on the margins of the UN General Assembly. Secretary Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to strong U.S.-EU relations, and he and High Representative Borrell discussed issues of mutual concern, including Afghanistan, China, Iran, and the Balkans. The Secretary welcomed the recent release of the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and reiterated the United States’ intention to work closely with the EU and other partners to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The Secretary and High Representative also discussed ways to deepen U.S.-EU cooperation on technology and trade.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy