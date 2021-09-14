Bucs CB Murphy-Bunting to IR with elbow injury
TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was placed on injured reserve and will be sidelined for at least three weeks, the team announced Monday. Murphy-Bunting, who led the Bucs with three interceptions in four postseason games last year, suffered a dislocated right elbow Thursday night trying to make a tackle in the Bucs’ 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Murphy-Bunting got his elbow caught between Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.www.uticaphoenix.net
