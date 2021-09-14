CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota to launch all-new Corolla Cross in Japan

Since the launch of the first-generation in 1966, the Corolla series has continued to evolve and embrace new challenges based on the “plus alpha” concept, via which it seeks to exceed both the expectations of customers around the world and the needs of the times. In addition to the sedans, wagons, and hatchbacks that currently populate the line-up, the Corolla series has at various points featured a diverse range of models unencumbered by preconceived notions of body or style, with the goal of catering to ever-changing customer lifestyles. Today, the Corolla series is sold in more than 150 countries and regions around the world, and in July 2021 it achieved some cumulative sales of 50 million units.

