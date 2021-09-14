Swiss Re enters partnership with BlaBlaCar and L’olivier Assurance to launch innovative digital motor product in France

In October, the world will be looking at Hamburg. That’s when the focus will be on the future of mobility at the ITS World Congress. From October 11th to 15th, this international industry platform will present innovative solutions for tomorrow’s intelligent transportation systems. Continental will also be there as an exhibitor. The company will be showcasing pioneering robotics technologies that can support humans in crucial areas of application. Three so-called AMR vehicles Autonomous Mobile Robots can be experienced as prototypes at the company’s booth: The Continental Corriere is a small delivery robot for transporting groceries or packages in urban areas. The Continental Contadino, in turn, is an agricultural robot that can sow, plant and fertilize autonomously. The third robot was developed for use in intralogistics, i.e. for support in production plants or logistics centers.

