Swiss Re enters partnership with BlaBlaCar and L’olivier Assurance to launch innovative digital motor product in France

Swiss Re has entered into a partnership with BlaBlaCar, the world’s leading community-based travel platform, and motor insurance specialist L’olivier Assurance, the French branch of Admiral Group. The partnership has enabled the creation of BlaBlaCar Coach, an innovative smartphone app that offers drivers personalised coaching and tips for safer driving and is available with an annual car insurance. This collaboration will advance innovation in the French mobility market, with the aim of improving road safety and making mobility more sustainable.

