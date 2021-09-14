CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Maiden’s ‘Senjutsu’ Is Their Highest Charting Album Ever on Billboard 200

By Joe DiVita
 8 days ago
Senjutsu, the 17th album by metal legends Iron Maiden and first since 2015's The Book of Souls, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning the band their highest chart position in their four decade-plus career. As reported by Billboard, Maiden's new record, spurred by the two lead...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Sales#Billboard 200#The Final Frontier
