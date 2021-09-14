CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Cybercrime - staying one step ahead in the post-pandemic world

By Tony Buffomante
Itproportal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, as the world grappled with the pandemic, a cyberattack was launched which forced a temporary shutdown in operations and had significant cost implications for industries worldwide. As we move forward in our increasingly digital world, this event and others, should serve as a reminder of the rapidly evolving cyber threat. It is clearly evident that cyber-attacks are becoming both more sophisticated and more widespread. Cybercriminals are now using Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies to exploit the vulnerabilities of remote working and cloud storage, thereby threatening existing defensive strategies. To stay ahead of the cybercriminals, protect data and customers, and stay competitive, organizations must stay constantly on top of their cybersecurity.

www.itproportal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Itproportal

The threat and the solution: Why DNS management is imperative for business protection

Ten years ago, the threat of a Domain Name System (DNS) compromise wasn’t so high on the radar for many businesses. Yet the move to digital has accelerated exponentially in recent years, which has sadly been matched by a reciprocal increase in the scale and frequency of DNS related cybercrime. How businesses host, manage, and protect their DNS is now an integral part of improving their overall digital security posture.
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Cloud misconfigurations are causing major security headaches

With a little attention to detail and a strong password policy, many organizations could significantly tighten up their security posture, a new report suggests. Technology powerhouse IBM recently published a paper, based on research conducted by its cybersecurity team X-Force, which claims that two in three cloud breaches occurred as a result of an API misconfiguration.
COMPUTERS
Itproportal

Many businesses are struggling to clear IT project backlogs

Many businesses across the globe are struggling to clear an expanding backlog of IT projects. This is according to a new report from The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which claims IT departments are struggling to keep up with demand, that other business units are stepping in to take the load off, and that low-code solutions could help alleviate the pressure.
SMALL BUSINESS
Itproportal

Businesses blame dodgy technology for poor-quality customer experience

Technology has been a great facilitator during the pandemic, helping businesses stay afloat and enabling customers to interact with their favorite brands during lockdown. However, a new report from workplace training platform Soffos suggests the adoption of new technologies has come at a price. Polling 4,000 workers in the UK,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Cybercrime#Cyberattack#Infrastructure Security#Information Security#Artificial Intelligence#Enu#Socr#Wipro
Itproportal

Five common cloud migration risks and mitigation

Many businesses are now starting to use cloud computing because it provides them a far more flexible and dependable IT infrastructure that is primarily intended to simplify business operations. Simplifying and streamlining business operations helps companies to sell and expand quickly. However, bringing a business into the cloud is easier...
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Remote working places IT teams under immense strain

As if managing remote workers wasn’t stressful enough, infrastructure and operations leaders (I&O) also have to deal with a chronic lack of proper tools and subpar infrastructure. According to a report from PR company Teneo, all of this makes I&O leaders feel stressed, frustrated and overworked. Polling 400 I&O decision-makers...
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Covid-enforced IT changes could affect businesses for years to come

To keep the cogs turning throughout the pandemic, many businesses rushed ahead with their digital transformation projects, leaving behind gaps in their cybersecurity posture. According to a new report from data protection firm Veritas, these gaps will “haunt” them for at least another two years, unless they spend significant additional funds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
Itproportal

Businesses turn to SASE, zero trust to solve remote working challenges

Now businesses have enabled their employees to operate remotely, their attention is shifting towards protecting them from increasingly damaging cybersecurity threats. Of all the different ways they could set about the problem, many companies are opting for either SASE or zero trust strategies. This is according to a report recently...
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Businesses are failing to protect software supply chains

IT professionals believe supply chain attacks are going to blow up this year and that software vendors should tighten up on security in anticipation. However, when it comes to holding their own software partners to account, businesses are less moativated. This is according to a new report from the identity...
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

How to reduce overheads by switching to the cloud

Countless organizations have accelerated their digital transformation plans as a result of the global pandemic and the mass shift to remote working that followed. A report from the UK government found that businesses were quick to invest in technologies to re-shape the workplace and how we work and interact, and credits these technologies – such as cloud computing – as “essential to business survival”.
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Bots open up new opportunities for businesses, but tighter regulation required

Bots may be saving businesses lots of money every month, but the majority of organizations feel the level of bot regulation is unsatisfactory. This is according to a new report from web data accessibility company Bright Data. Polling decision-makers from financial services, IT, and technology companies in the US and...
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
Itproportal

Hybrid working means data breaches are more likely than ever for most firms

Hybrid working, for all its benefits, has one major drawback: it widens the opening for cybercriminals. This is according to a new report from the consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion. In its latest ebook, the company states that enabling hybrid working means increasing the risk of data breaches for the...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Staying connected in a hybrid world

The workplace revolution has been happening slowly for a decade or so, with more and more people choosing to work outside a traditional office. Of course, COVID-19 hugely accelerated that trend, and today, we have a new and ever-changing work landscape. Hybrid work is here, and it brings the potential for flexibility and the all-important work-life balance.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

How to navigate a seamless journey from CIO to Chief Customer Officer

“The customer experience is the next competitive battleground”. Jerry Gregoire, former CIO of Dell Computers prophesized the future of the CIO in 1999 - although no one could forecast the rate at which technology would upheave the operation of businesses. Previously, the CIO role had very little to do with...
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Many UK workers feel they are lacking vital skills

Almost all UK workers believes they are lacking in the skills needed to stay relevant in the modern workplace. To tackle the problem, they are investing serious hours both before and after work, as well as on weekends, to learn new skills and build up their knowledge. This is according...
EDUCATION
Itproportal

More UK businesses are accelerating their move to the cloud

Businesses may have wasted plenty of cash on unnecessary technologies during the pandemic, but investments in cloud are paying dividends. According to a new report from IT production and recovery company Sungard AS, more than half (53 percent) of business leaders think they have made unnecessary technology investments since the onset of the pandemic.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Five reasons why your business needs a Chief Trust Officer (CTrO)

Over the last decade, digital transformation has gone from being a long-term action item to taking precedence over other business activities. Largely due to the sweeping changes resulting from Covid-19, the pace of digitization is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. In fact, a recent McKinsey global survey found that the share of digital or digitally enabled products in their respondents’ portfolio has accelerated by seven years. In addition, the survey uncovered that businesses were acting on digitization 20 to 25 times faster than expected.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy