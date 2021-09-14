CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large delivery for Daimler Truck in South Africa: Bakers SA Limited picks up 90 Mercedes-Benz Actros

 8 days ago

Daimler Trucks and Buses Southern Africa recently handed over an impressive fleet of 90 Mercedes-Benz Actros 2645LS trucks to one of its esteemed customers – Bakers SA Limited. This sizeable purchase adds to Bakers’ current mega fleet of nearly 650 vehicles, which remarkably comprises 100% Mercedes-Benz Truck products. For four...

Efficiently and sustainably into the future: At “Shaping the Now and Next”, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will be presenting solutions for road haulage that is both economically efficient and CO2-neutral

The energy revolution in the road haulage industry is focussing the minds of transport operators more than ever on the question of the best drive technology to serve their needs. Another traditional diesel? Or a fully electric truck? The decision is one which needs to be weighed up carefully and calculated over the whole period the truck will be in use. At the end of the day, any investment in a new truck must pay for itself. This makes it all the more important to be able to work alongside a manufacturing partner like Mercedes-Benz Trucks, which is actively involved in the evolution of drive technologies and can provide highly efficient vehicles for all types of use.
ECONOMY
Under power: Mercedes-Benz Trucks presents innovative solutions for the energy transition in road freight transport with fully electric vehicles

Today several vehicle innovations were presented to the public by Mercedes-Benz Trucks. In doing so, the focus was especially on the electrification of the product portfolio. The company identifies with the Paris Climate Agreement and its aim of decarbonising the sector. CO2-neutral transport on the roads by 2050 is the ultimate goal.
CARS
Daimler Truck boss says chip supply has tightened further

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Daimler AG’s truck business, the world’s largest, has seen the supply of crucial chips tighten further in recent weeks, the division’s chief executive said in a Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung report. “Since the summer months the situation has intensified again,” Martin Daum told the weekly newspaper, adding this...
ECONOMY
Daimler names new Asia truck chief

Daimler Trucks Asia chief Hartmut Schick (59) will retire on 31 December, 2021, replaced on 1 December by Karl Deppen (55), currently responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses Latin America. Schick had 35 years with Daimler after joining R&D in 1986 after graduating in mechanical engineering. Deppen joined the Group...
ECONOMY
Change of leadership at Daimler Truck AG: Karl Deppen succeeds Hartmut Schick as member of the Board of Management responsible for Truck China and the regions Japan and India with their brands FUSO and BharatBenz

After 35 years in various management positions in the Daimler Group, Hartmut Schick (59), Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG, responsible for Daimler Trucks Asia, will retire on December 31, 2021. His successor as of December 1, 2021 will be Karl Deppen (55), currently responsible for the Latin America region of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses.
ECONOMY
Mercedes-Benz celebrates 70 years of production in Argentina

During seven decades, Mercedes-Benz produced various models of cars, vans, buses, trucks in Argentina. Today the Mercedes-Benz factory in Buenos Aires is the only one in the world that produces vans, trucks and buses at the same site. While our trucks (Accelo and Atego) and bus chassis are produced for the domestic market, the Sprinter van is mainly oriented to the export market.
BUSINESS
Mercedes-Benz Introduces 5 New Electric Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz continues its ambitious plans to electrify its lineup and this week it’s showing off five new electric vehicles at the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany. All five electric cars are positioned under the automaker’s EQ-sub-brand, which is used for all of its fully electric vehicles. The new EVs range from an electric version of the iconic G-Wagen, to a midsize electric sedan and a new small electric crossover.
CARS
