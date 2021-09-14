Large delivery for Daimler Truck in South Africa: Bakers SA Limited picks up 90 Mercedes-Benz Actros

The energy revolution in the road haulage industry is focussing the minds of transport operators more than ever on the question of the best drive technology to serve their needs. Another traditional diesel? Or a fully electric truck? The decision is one which needs to be weighed up carefully and calculated over the whole period the truck will be in use. At the end of the day, any investment in a new truck must pay for itself. This makes it all the more important to be able to work alongside a manufacturing partner like Mercedes-Benz Trucks, which is actively involved in the evolution of drive technologies and can provide highly efficient vehicles for all types of use.

