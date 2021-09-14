CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Stevens, WA

Wouldn’t fine for Lake Stevens over bridge permit been better?

By Opinion Letters
HeraldNet
 8 days ago

It never ceases to amaze me the absolute stupidity of our government officials. Regarding the bridge replacement in Lake Stevens that was done without a permit is definitely wrong (“Lake Stevens still at odds with state over bridge permit,” The Herald, Sept. 9). However, would it not make more sense for the state Fish and Wildlife people to level a fine for failure to obtain a permit for the bridge then to disturb the habitat again by digging up the existing work already done.

