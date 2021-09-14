CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden calls Larry Elder a Trump 'clone' at Newsom campaign rally

By Christian Datoc, Washington Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom onstage at his final campaign rally in the state's recall election on Monday, during which he called the Republican candidate Larry Elder a "clone" of former President Donald Trump. "He's the clone of Donald Trump," Biden said of Elder, a conservative talk...

Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
Vanity Fair

Lindsey Graham Was Convinced Biden Had Won the Election Well Before January 6

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, the results seemed self-evident: Joe Biden had won out, thanks in no small part to narrow blue margins in Arizona and Georgia. But for many Donald Trump supporters, historic fraud was afoot. These convictions, false though they were, resulted in a Republican-led pressure campaign against state figureheads like Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, who told The Washington Post at the time that he had heard from members of his own party who seemed to imply that he might somehow produce a different electoral result.
Gazette

Biden faces renewed press backlash over access

President Joe Biden pitched the merits of democracy during his inaugural United Nations address, but hours later, White House aides' treatment of reporters raised questions about whether he is leading by example. And Biden's two run-ins with the press this week reflect mounting frustrations with the administration's shielding of the...
AFP

Biden tries to heal Democrats' divide on his spending plans

US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said in a statement Biden held three "productive and candid" meetings with two dozen members of Congress, as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting featured the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden then met with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.
Gazette

Sununu joins governors seeking meeting with Biden over border security

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is among two dozen Republican chief executives calling for a meeting with President Joe Biden over immigration and border security concerns. In a letter to Biden, Sununu and 26 other GOP governors call on the Democrat to meet with them "within 15 days" to work on solutions "to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders."
