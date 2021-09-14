CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The best national and state parks in Texas, according to Condé Nast Traveler

By Priscilla Aguirre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fall around the corner, Texans can only hope for some cool, breezy weather ahead, so we can embark on beautiful outdoorsy escapes at state and national parks. In the Lone Star State, there are nearly 100 state parks, historic sites and national areas to visit. Condé Nast Traveler recently listed some of its favorite state and national parks in Texas to plan a trip around in its article on September 10. Several places named aren't too far from San Antonio, like Garner State Park and Padre Island National Seashore.

