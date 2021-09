“We are excited as begin today our prep for South Carolina. Shane (Beamer) has got the program rejuvenated. I know there is a lot of excited fans and rightfully so. Their guys are playing extremely hard in the first two games of the season. We have been able to watch those guys really been able to compete and grow. It looks like a lot of new faces compared to last year, it looks like they have a lot of new guys that are signees or portal transfer guys that have helped them roster wise. Our guys are excited to start the SEC East, anytime we play an SEC East opponent around here we know that is a team we are going to play every year. Be able to play at home and get a home opener in the SEC is exciting. I am certainty thankful for our fanbase, I thought the turn out we had last week was awesome and you don’t always get that for non-conference opponents so I know that this week will be even more special. We will need our fanbase to help us out with the crowd noise and the environment.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO