Addison Rae jumps for joy as Justin Bieber closes out Met Gala 2021
Justin Bieber gave a surprise performance at the 2021 Met Gala – much to the delight of Addison Rae. The 27-year-old pop megastar – who wore a balaclava and double denim – took to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Temple of Dendur on Monday night (13.09.21) to perform a medley of his latest hits, including ‘Lonely’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Anyone’, before belting out an old favourite, ‘Baby’, which got quite the reaction from the 20-year-old influencer.www.crossroadstoday.com
Comments / 0