CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Addison Rae jumps for joy as Justin Bieber closes out Met Gala 2021

crossroadstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber gave a surprise performance at the 2021 Met Gala – much to the delight of Addison Rae. The 27-year-old pop megastar – who wore a balaclava and double denim – took to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Temple of Dendur on Monday night (13.09.21) to perform a medley of his latest hits, including ‘Lonely’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Anyone’, before belting out an old favourite, ‘Baby’, which got quite the reaction from the 20-year-old influencer.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Kim Kardashian Dressed Like a Superhero for Justin Bieber's 2021 Met Gala After Party

Post-Met Gala, Kim Kardashian revealed part of her face after covering all of it in Balenciaga for her red carpet look. The reality star was photographed leaving her hotel in an after party look that had clear superhero vibes. Kardashian paired a form-fitting black catsuit with black mask-like sunglasses. She wore her hair in a long slick ponytail. According to The Sun, Kardashian was en route to Justin Bieber's after party that evening.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

At the Met Gala, Justin Bieber Let His Solid Gold Rolex Do the Talking

Justin Bieber’s Mat Gala look was a study in simplicity and sophistication. While Kid Cudi wore a Louis Vuitton skirt plus a $1 million KAWS x Ben Baller pendant, accessorised with heavy eye liner (black), nail varnish (blue), hair dye (green) and Baby-G G-Shock (pink), Bieber went classic. Black suit,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Jackie Aina
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Addison Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Baby#Instagram Story#Drew House#Beverly Hilton#Beliebers#Mtv#Celebretainment Com#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Met Gala After Party Outfits Were the Perfect Turn Up Looks

Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been used to the ~lavish lifestyle~ for a looong time, and this weekend was basically like any other day for them. After a bomb night at the VMAs, where Hailey cheered on her man during his performance, and after stepping out to the Met Gala in chic all black ensembles, the Biebers closed their time in NYC with a Met Gala after party—hosted by the one and only Rihanna—and looked pretttty damn good en route to the function.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Twitter Has a Lot of, Erm, Thoughts About Addison Rae's Met Gala Debut

The Met Gala looked a lil' different this year, by which I mean multiple TikTokers and influencers were invited—including Addison Rae! Though considering she's starring in Netflix's #1 movie He's All That, pretty sure she's ascended farrrrrr beyond "TikToker" at this point!. Addison made her debut on the 2021 Met...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Addison Rae Hit The Met Gala Red Carpet And Twitter Immediately Said, "I'm Done!"

Let’s be honest: Addison Rae would look drop-dead gorgeous in just about anything. However, fans at home were not feeling her 2021 Met Gala look. The tweets about Addison Rae at the 2021 Met Gala were so, so brutal. There are several reasons fans gave Rae side-eye for attending the Met Gala. In addition to shading her outfit of choice, they questioned whether she should have been invited to the event in the first place. The Met Gala is typically reserved for Hollywood elite and certified A-listers. So, fans didn’t think someone who built their career off of TikTok should have snagged a coveted invite.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Addison Rae Cancels Performance 2 Days Before Music Festival Amid Met Gala Backlash

TikTok superstar Addison Rae canceled her performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which begins Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Rae, 20, was set to perform on Saturday at the Daytime Stage, alongside Oliva Rodrigo, All Time Low, Gabby Barrett, and Saweetie. It's a disappointing end of the week for Rae, who started this week by attending her first Met Gala on Monday.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Rocks Plunging Black Dress For Met Gala Date Night With Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber has arrived. Hailey Baldwin looked phenomenal at the 2021 Met Gala in a gown fit for the princess married to a Prince of Pop!. You’re looking ravishing tonight, Hailey Baldwin! Indeed, Justin Bieber‘s better half came dressed to impress to the 2021 Met Gala, in an outfit that will no doubt go down as one of her best. She wore a plunging, strapless black dress, which hugged her slim figure in all the right places. Although the dress was pretty simple, it was definitely super sexy. For several photos on the red carpet, Hailey also rocked sleek black sunglasses. She also was decked out in Tiffany & Co. jewels, including her icy Tiffany & Co. Blue Book diamond necklace.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Inside Balenciaga’s Hush-Hush Met Gala After-Party – Where Justin Bieber Performed Once Again

Met Gala attendees had their pick of after-parties – or did they? There was the Top of the Standard’s annual soirée, Rihanna did her thing over at 1 Oak, Kerby Jean-Raymond lured everyone to the Brooklyn cheesecake purveyor Junior’s, and LaQuan Smith hosted a bash beneath the Kosciuszko Bridge. But the very luckiest invite to score came courtesy of Balenciaga.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Met Gala draws J.Lo, Ben Affleck, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and other celebs

Considered the fashion world’s Oscar night, the Met Gala returned Monday night after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. It drew some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Jennifer Lopez. Ben Affleck, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports for Pop Start.Sept. 14, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hailey Bieber Is Reportedly Not Pregnant Following Speculation After Justin Bieber Touched Her Stomach At The Met Gala

Hailey and Justin Bieber will not be welcoming their first child just yet. After the husband-and-wife duo stunned on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13, rumors went into over drive that a baby might be on the way. As the couple posed in coordinating black La Maison Drew and Saint Laurent looks, Justin sparked speculation that the two were expecting after he posed with his hand on his other half's stomach.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy