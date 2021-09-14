CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian West on Instagram

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West has unfollowed Kim Kardashian West on Instagram. The ‘Stronger’ rapper has made his own account on the social media platform private and is now following just 13 other people, which appears to be a targeted move as those he is still interacting with – including rapper Fonz Bentley, artist Katarina Jebb, music artist Justin Laboy and influencer YesJulz – have similar all-black photo photos which echo the cover art for the 44-year-old star’s new album ‘Donda’.

Popculture

Kanye West's Alleged Cheating on Kim Kardashian Comes to Light After 'Donda' Release

As the current status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage seems to be in limbo, at least to the public, West's alleged infidelity throughout their 7-year marriage is coming to light. Per The Blast, a source close to the former couple has come forward and is alleging that the rapper cheated on the SKIMS founder with a musical peer. "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer," the source claims. "At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio." The affair allegedly took place after Kardashian gave birth to their second child, Saint.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kanye West Supports Kim Kardashian’s Controversial Met Gala Look

As Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look continues to make headlines, Kanye West has publicly sent his support. The 44-year-old musician posted a series of snaps of Kardashian, 40, in her black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her face on Wednesday, September 15. While he didn’t write a caption, his Yeezy company’s official Instagram account left a goat emoji on the post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian posts cryptic message amid Kanye West reunion speculation

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their split in February 2021 following six years of marriage, the celeb world quite literally gasped; Kimye was over, the sartorial partnership that reigned supreme on Instagram was done. Or so we thought... For the last few weeks there have been fairly constant...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just walk the Met Gala red carpet together?

After months of patient waiting, the 2021 Met Gala is finally here. Everyone from Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X walked the red carpet dressed to the (slightly confusing) theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. But while we were busy obsessed over Rihanna's unbelievably sophisticated late entrance, fans were a bit confused to see Kim Kardashian attending with a masked man who many of them thought was former husband Kanye West. What's going on?!
CELEBRITIES
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West
Kanye
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyson Beckford Speaks On Kanye West Allegedly Sending Goons Over Kim Kardashian

Tyson Beckford is on an extended press run right now, speaking about all of the hot topics he's found himself wrapped up in over the years. Through his multi-part interview with VladTV, the Ralph Lauren model has opened up about getting curved by Jada Pinkett Smith, Black Rob warning him about working with Diddy, Kim Kardashian's "dumbass" comments about his sexuality, Chris Brown getting angry about a post he made for Karrueche, and much more. Now, he's opening up about the time Kanye West allegedly sent one of his goons to confront him in the bathroom of an A-list party.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Star in Racy New SKIMS Campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have joined forces for the new SKIMS campaign. Fox, and both Kardashians took to Instagram to post a series of racy photos taken for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Effingham Radio

Kanye West Allegedly Fires Engineer Via Text

Kanye West allegedly fired one of the engineers that worked on DONDA because he ended up being late. Akademiks shared screenshots of text messages between Ye and the engineer. Kanye sent a text to the engineer that read, "Let's work" one morning. After not receiving an answer for two hours, Kanye texted the engineer "Go home." The engineer responded, "I'm really sorry. I have no excuse I set an alarm for 7:30 am. And for whatever reason my phone wasn't alerting me I woke up at 11:08 to missed calls and got dressed as fast as I could." He added, "I know this is unacceptable… I'm sorry." Kanye responded, "Stop texting. Go find God."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West reportedly buys $57.3m 'bunker-like' Malibu mansion

Kanye West is believed to have purchased a $57.25 million mansion in Malibu which has been likened to a bunker, the New York Post reports. The three-story, concrete house was designed by award-winning architect Tadao Ando. But it drew ridicule on social media, with one user comparing it to “a high-end bunker for a cult leader”.
REAL ESTATE
crossroadstoday.com

Owen Wilson, Sudeikis, Malek, Kardashian West to host ‘SNL’

NEW YORK (AP) — Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis are lined up to host the first four episodes of “Saturday Night Live” this fall. NBC announced Wednesday that Wilson, who is starring in the upcoming film “The French Dispatch,” will host the show for the first time to open its 47th season on Oct. 2. Kacey Musgraves will be the musical guest.
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi has ‘tested and approved’ her new line

Kylie Jenner’s new baby line has been “tested and approved” by her three-year-old daughter. The 24-year-old star has Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott and she’s revealed how her baby girl played an important role in creating her new business venture. The brunette beauty – whose Kylie Baby brand is a...
CELEBRITIES
