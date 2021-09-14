CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Closures In Southwest Louisiana & Lake Charles Due To Nicholas

By Mike Soileau
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tropical Storm Nicholas has got its eye on Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana over the next couple of days. Forecasters are calling for heavy heavy rain with some areas getting 5 to 10 inches or some isolated areas as much as 20 inches of rain. Calcasieu Parish officials, the Police...

cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

I-10 Bridge in Flames Currently in Lake Charles

UPDATED INFORMATION: The vehicle on fire was in fact an 18-wheeler. Here is a picture of all that is left. There is still no information on injuries, but some witnesses are saying that the driver was able to escape. One witness that saw the actual wreck happen saw two cars coming up the right-hand lane as an 18 wheeler was starting to merge over into the right lane. The driver of the 18 wheeler cut suddenly back to the left to avoid hitting the vehicles coming into the right lane and overcorrected. The overcorrection caused the 18 wheeler to flip. The witness did say there was a vehicle at the bottom of the bridge that did appear to be one of the vehicles involved in the incident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Westlake Find White Specks on Their Vehicles. What Are They?

Westlake citizens are all confused about what these random white specks are on their vehicles, plants, and other objects around their homes and properties. Jane Manino posted her photos on a Westlake Facebook Group in hopes of getting some answers. She found these white spots on her vehicles, mailbox, and even floating on top of the water in her pool.
WESTLAKE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Rumors are True: In-Laws is Coming to Moss Bluff

For quite some time now In-Laws Cajun Specialities has been killing the game in down how cajun cooking including sausage, cracklins, boudin balls, and their famous fried ribs. They even sell specialty items like stuffed boneless chicken, stuffed pork chops, and stuffed pork loin. I remember when I worked at the tire shop, one of our mechanics showed up with "breakfast" consisting of fried ribs and some sort of jelly dipping sauce. It was love at first bite and I was addicted. Their current location is in Iowa. Although it's not that bad of a drive to get there, for most of the residents in the lake area it's considered a treat to take a ride over there and get some In-Laws in your belly plus stock up the fridge for those late-night needs.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

10 Most Dangerous Cities In Louisiana May Surprise You

We all want to live in a place where the flowers are growing and the only insects we see are Butterflies. I have been here in Louisiana since 2001, this is officially my second home now. Everyone thinks about Louisiana for Casino, great food, and fun times. However, It doesn't always work out like that and unfortunately, things are a little worse than we may think. I pulled from the FBI statistics that were calculated in May 2021 from Road Snacks.net and was surprised by what came across my page. Here are the 10 most dangerous places in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Here Is A List Of The 2021 Most Haunted Attractions In Louisiana

Looking to be scared out of your mind? Back by popular demand are the scariest places and most haunted events in the state. It's been a longtime coming, as everything was shutdown do to the pandemic last year. This Halloween, some of the spookiest attractions in Louisiana are looking to catch-up on scaring you to death. Save the dates and prepare to shake in your boots, with plenty of scares lurking around every corner!
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Entergy Wants $5 Surcharge to Pay for Louisiana Storm Damage

Unless you have seen it with your own eyes it is really difficult to imagine the size and scope of the damage that was caused by Hurricane Ida. Don't get me wrong, the same can be said for the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta, and Hurricane Zeta, too. All of those storms have wreaked havoc on Louisiana's infrastructure.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Louisiana#Waste Management#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#The Police Jury#Swla School Closures#Catholic Schools#Eds#Mcneese State University#Sowela Technical College#Swla City Services Closed#Sulphur
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Bat Infestation Closes Louisiana High School for a Second Day

An infestation of bats has prompted officials at one Louisiana high school to once again postpone in-person learning for today. Students at Oakdale High School in Allen Parish were actually informed earlier this week that classes had shifted from an in-person model to a virtual model because of the bat situation at the school. Following the shift in learning for classes on Tuesday the choice was made to go virtual again today while school officials sorted out the bat situation at hand.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Lost Hollows Lake Charles Is Back and Scarier Than Ever!

Every Friday and Saturday in October just got a bit more spook-tacular as the Lake Charles famed haunted trail, The Lost Hollows, announces its return. There had been rumors that it may not come back after having to shut down for COVID-19 and then two hurricanes. Recently quite a few people have asked me if it was ever going to return. Now, we can say it's back!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Afghan Refugees To Be Settled In Two Louisiana Cities [PHOTOS]

Two Louisiana cities are awaiting the arrival of nearly 37,000 Afghan refugees to be resettled across the country. Of those 37,000 refugees, only 59 are currently scheduled to settle in Louisiana. The Biden Administration has requested funding from Congress to resettle 65,000 Afghans by the end of this month and 95,000 by September of next year. President Biden has chosen the former governor of Delaware, Jack Markell, to lead the efforts of resettling the refugees.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Nicholas Weaker but Still a Major Flood Threat for Louisiana

Late yesterday I overheard a couple of people talking in the grocery store about how "this tropical storm wasn't a big deal". That's true, the effects of once Hurricane Nicholas could have been a lot worse for Texas and Louisiana. But the fact is, we are not done with Nicholas so let's stop counting chickens until we get all the eggs hatched.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Free Sandbag Locations For Louisiana Residents By-The-Parish

Sandbag locations are open for residents preparing for possible flooding related to Hurricane Nicholas across the state. The storm was downgraded back to a Tropical storm shortly after making landfall overnight on the eastern part of the Texas Matagorda Peninsula. Nicholas hit the Texas shoreline as a Cat 1 packing winds around 75 mies per hour. Below are more details of its projected path as it heads to the Louisiana border.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Latest NHC Update On Tropical Storm Nicholas

The new National Hurricane Center path of Tropical Storm Nicholas has the storm skirting the coast before entering Louisiana which may mean more rain for SWLA tomorrow. Currently, TS Nicholas is moving ENE at 6mph with max sustained winds at 40mph. The new track for the storm shows it hugging the coast instead of venturing more inland. Since the majority of the storm will still be over the Gulf of Mexico, more moisture could be picked up by the storm as it continues to our area at a snail's pace.
ENVIRONMENT
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Vehicle Prices Are About To Soar Thanks To Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida's rath was not only felt in Louisiana, the storm wreaked havoc all the way up to the Northeast. Ida caused widespread flooding from the Louisiana coast to the Northeast. You might be wondering what does this have to do with the cost of cars and trucks? Well, hundreds of thousands of vehicles were flooded during the storm. Not only personal vehicles but commercial vehicles and vehicles sitting on car dealer lots all along Ida's path.
ENVIRONMENT
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
554
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy