Yesterday, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau released an official forum post to reveal how OnePlus will be moving ahead with its OnePlus 2.0 vision. As it is known, OnePlus and OPPO have merged their research and development departments. While OnePlus will continue to operate independently after the merger, its smartphones arriving next year will feature a new UI that will offer the best of OxygenOS and ColorOS. The new OS will be also available for OPPO smartphones. Besides revealing a new unified OS as a part of the OnePlus 2.0 vision, Lau also revealed that its smartphone product portfolio.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO