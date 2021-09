In the end, Bayern Munich freewheeled to a conclusion that was formulated well before a ball had been kicked at Camp Nou.Julian Nagelsmann’s side, a favourite for the Champions League crown, were presumed to be in an altogether different sphere to Barcelona.It took around 15 minutes of their meeting to agree with that line of thought, which became more concrete as the clock ticked on. Every danger move on Tuesday night was designed by Bayern, every disappointing offensive phase belonged to Barca.The Bundesliga club had scored through Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski twice, but the scoreline did not reflect the...

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO