BWH Hotel Group® president & CEO David Kong Announces Retirement After 20 Years At The Helm Of Global Hospitality Brand

ATLANTA – Access Point Financial, LLC (APF), a leading direct lender and specialty finance company focused exclusively on the hospitality industry, today announced the expansion of its platform via the forming of a strategic relationship with Pike Hill Lodging Partners (Pike Hill). The enhanced collaboration is notably set to provide industry professionals with access to the combined expertise of both organizations while ensuring even greater flexibility in the ability to tailor financing to meet specific hoteliers needs. Ensuring the success of this combined effort is APF’s appointment of Pike Hill co-founders, Tim Peterson and Ankur Shah, who will join the company’s executive leadership team as Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Capital Markets and Corporate Development.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO