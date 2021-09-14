BWH Hotel Group® president & CEO David Kong Announces Retirement After 20 Years At The Helm Of Global Hospitality Brand
BWH Hotel Group announced today that David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be retiring at the end of 2021. Kong, the industry's longest running CEO, joined Best Western® Hotels & Resorts in 2001 and was named CEO in 2004. During this 20-year journey, Kong would transform the company, form BWH Hotel Group and shape it into a global powerhouse. He leaves an indelible mark on the entire hotel industry.www.hospitalitynet.org
