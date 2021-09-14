CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

BWH Hotel Group® president & CEO David Kong Announces Retirement After 20 Years At The Helm Of Global Hospitality Brand

hospitalitynet.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBWH Hotel Group announced today that David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be retiring at the end of 2021. Kong, the industry's longest running CEO, joined Best Western® Hotels & Resorts in 2001 and was named CEO in 2004. During this 20-year journey, Kong would transform the company, form BWH Hotel Group and shape it into a global powerhouse. He leaves an indelible mark on the entire hotel industry.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

Related
hospitalitynet.org

Marriott International Announces Agreement with Saxum Group to Develop Residence Inn by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott in Costa Rica

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Saxum Group to develop the first Fairfield by Marriott and second Residence Inn by Marriott in Costa Rica, growing its portofolio to 17 hotels in this sought after market. The new properties will feature 125 and 117 rooms respectively.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Valor Hospitality Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with CityBlue Hotels in East Africa

Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel management company announced today their recent partnership with CityBlue Hotels, Africa’s fastest growing local hotel chain, owned by The Diar Group. Under a long-term arrangement, the new joint venture, to be called Valor Diar, will initially operate Divine Residences by CityBlue in Riverside,...
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Access Point Financial Forms Strategic Alliance with Pike Hill Lodging Partners and Expands Executive Leadership Team

ATLANTA – Access Point Financial, LLC (APF), a leading direct lender and specialty finance company focused exclusively on the hospitality industry, today announced the expansion of its platform via the forming of a strategic relationship with Pike Hill Lodging Partners (Pike Hill). The enhanced collaboration is notably set to provide industry professionals with access to the combined expertise of both organizations while ensuring even greater flexibility in the ability to tailor financing to meet specific hoteliers needs. Ensuring the success of this combined effort is APF’s appointment of Pike Hill co-founders, Tim Peterson and Ankur Shah, who will join the company’s executive leadership team as Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Capital Markets and Corporate Development.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

WTS International Announces Barry Goldstein as Chief Executive Officer

ROCKVILLE – WTS International, a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners and a global provider of hospitality and amenity services for commercial, residential and hotel properties, today announced the appointment of Barry Goldstein as Chief Executive Officer. Goldstein has more than 30 years of executive leadership experience...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Rogers
HIT Consultant

NextGen Healthcare Appoints David Sides New President and CEO

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. today announced that David Sides has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 22. Sides brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare information technology and product innovation to NextGen. Prior to joining NextGen, Sides served as Chief Operating Officer of Teladoc Health, the...
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Leading Tourism Changemakers Launch Global Hospitality Start-Up Incubator KUBE Ventures

KUBE Ventures has a single purpose: to drive transformation by incubating and accelerating hospitality start-ups. Inspired and created by Michael Levie and David Keen, KUBE has attracted some of the world’s foremost entrepreneurs and disruptors in the hospitality space. Each one shares the values of the founders and a drive to create fundamental change.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Announcing - Hospitality MD Interviews - The Hotel Financial Coach - David Lund

Hotel Financials 101 With Hospitality MD Kyle Allison & The Hotel Financial Coach David Lund. Be sure to check out the latest HospitalityMD interview with David Lund, the Hotel Financial Coach. Having a grasp on the financials for your hotel is paramount in being able to run your department or division properly. David gives actionable advice and provides some great resources to help anyone achieve the level of financial acumen needed to run a hotel.
ECONOMY
hotelbusiness.com

David Kong’s leadership

Hotel Business asked Ishwar Naran, chair of the board, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, for his thoughts on David Kong. “David Kong is a once-in-a-lifetime leader whose contributions to Best Western Hotels & Resorts are truly immeasurable,” Naran said. “It has been the honor of my career to work alongside David and witness firsthand his remarkable passion and dedication to our industry. David has always led by example and, most importantly, cared deeply about those he serves from hoteliers, to colleagues, associates, guests and communities.”
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Retirement#Hotel Chain#Bwh Hotel Group#Wyndham Hotels Resorts#Growing Bwh Hotel Group#Ebitda#Aaa Lodging Partner Of#Surestay Hotel Group#Business Travel News#Worldhotels Collection#Pms#Autoclerk#Choice Hotels
travelweekly.com

Best Western CEO David Kong to retire

BWH Hotel Group announced that president and CEO David Kong will retire at the end of 2021. The hotel industry's longest tenured CEO, Kong joined Best Western Hotels & Resorts in 2001 and was named CEO in 2004. During his 20 years, Kong transformed the company, forming BWH Hotel Group and shaping it into a major global competitor.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
hospitalitynet.org

Wynn Resorts Announces Corporate Sustainability Goals With Release Of Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Wynn Resorts today issued its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which includes the Company's collective pledges and defined goals to decrease emissions and confront the mounting risk of climate change. The report also outlines how Wynn Resorts ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic ran parallel to achieving a gamut of progressive ESG and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) goals, with significant strides made in community outreach and crisis relief efforts, responsible business practices, and protecting human rights.
ENVIRONMENT
Rochester Business Journal

Branciforte to retire after three decades at helm of Lifetime Assistance

Jamie Branciforte will retire in April as president and CEO of Lifetime Assistance, Inc., an organization he has guided since 1988. Branciforte has played a pivotal role in the growth of Lifetime Assistance from a small nonprofit agency to a $85 million organization. Lifetime Assistance helps people with developmental disabilities to achieve their full potential and ...
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Quore Announces Leadership Promotions

Franklin, Tenn. - Quore, a leading hospitality-technology company, today announced the promotions of three senior leaders within the organization - Scott Barber, Richard Bradbury, and Flip Lukens. This is part of Quore’s growth strategy to cultivate internal talent and strengthen the long-term flexibility of their product. Scott Schaedle, Quore Founder...
FRANKLIN, TN
hospitalitynet.org

Appointed Senior Managing Director & Co-Lead of the company’s Freddie Mac platform At JLL & Freddie Mac platform

JLL announced today that Luke Vanderpoel has been appointed Senior Managing Director and co-lead of the company's Freddie Mac platform alongside Senior Managing Director Steve Henderson. Vanderpoel has nearly 20 years of experience in commercial real estate with a specialization in Agency debt and Freddie Mac loan programs. Over the...
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

IHG Hotels & Resorts Selects TraknProtect as an Approved Provider of Staff Safety and Location-based Technology

Chicago, Illinois - TraknProtect has today announced its approved vendor status with IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) for employee safety devices for IHG properties in hospitality markets around the world. IHG brands that now have access to TraknProtect’s staff safety and other advanced location-based solutions include InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Staybridge Suites, Crowne Plaza, Candlewood Suites, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.
ECONOMY
eturbonews.com

Lufthansa Group announces new Air Dolomiti CEO

As one of Lufthansa Group‘s strategically important markets, Italy and the further development of Air Dolomiti is of major importance. Steffen Harbarth is the perfect choice for this new challenge given his considerable experience in commercial airline management and as Managing Director responsible for operational processes and Accountable Manager at Lufthansa CityLine.
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southwest Airlines President Retires After Being Passed Over for CEO Job

Southwest Airlines president Tom Nealon will retire from the carrier immediately, the company announced Monday, three months after Nealon was passed over for the CEO job. In June, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly announced he will retire early next year and selected longtime company executive Bob Jordan to take his place. Nealon was an obvious candidate as a successor to the CEO position but didn’t get the job.
DALLAS, TX
bizmagsb.com

Willis-Knighton announces new president and CEO

Willis-Knighton Health System announced today that James K. Elrod, President and Chief Executive Officer, plans to retire effective September 30, 2021. The Board of Directors has unanimously elected Jerry A. Fielder II (Jaf) to succeed Mr. Elrod as President and Chief Executive Officer. With a tenure of over 30 years, Mr. Fielder currently serves as a senior member of Willis-Knighton’s executive leadership team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy