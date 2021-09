One Championship was wise to pin its hopes on Christian Lee as a homegrown talent. “The Warrior” will put his undisputed lightweight title on the line when he confronts divisional upstart Rae Yoon Ok in the One Championship “Revolution” main event on Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Lee enters the cage on the strength of a six-fight winning streak. He last appeared at One on TNT 2, where he took care of Timofey Nastyukhin with punches just 73 seconds into their April 14 pairing. Ok, meanwhile, has rattled off four consecutive victories.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO