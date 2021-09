After nearly 18 months of barring almost all travelers who are foreign nationals from entering the country, U.S. travel restrictions are being rolled back. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that fully vaccinated travelers from 33 countries, including E.U. countries and the U.K., will be allowed to enter the U.S. in early November, according to Reuters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will have the final say on which vaccines will be accepted, which could possibly include vaccines that aren't yet approved or authorized in the U.S. but are elsewhere.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO