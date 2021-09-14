Soccer welcomes veteran players and new faces
The 2021 soccer team will face opportunities and challenges this season. "We will miss the group of seniors who graduated last year after creating a legacy of achieving excellence and striving for success at Orcas High School," said coach Terry Turner. "In a year where bridging the transition from season to season will be our number one goal, I am pleased to report that we have a full lineup of returning players who have worked hard in the offseason, continue to improve as a result and who are showing the leadership and character to make this transition successful."
