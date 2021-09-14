CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer welcomes veteran players and new faces

By Colleen Smith, Sports
Islands Sounder
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 soccer team will face opportunities and challenges this season. ”We will miss the group of seniors who graduated last year after creating a legacy of achieving excellence and striving for success at Orcas High School,” said coach Terry Turner. “In a year where bridging the transition from season to season will be our number one goal, I am pleased to report that we have a full lineup of returning players who have worked hard in the offseason, continue to improve as a result and who are showing the leadership and character to make this transition successful.”

