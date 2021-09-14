Distributed Machine Learning on vSphere leveraging NVIDIA GPU and PVRDMA (Part 1 of 2)
While virtualization technologies have proven themselves in the enterprise with cost effective, scalable and reliable IT computing, High Performance Computing (HPC) however has not evolved and is still bound to dedicating physical resources to obtain explicit runtimes and maximum performance. VMWare has developed technologies to effectively share accelerators for compute and networking.blogs.vmware.com
Comments / 0