Distributed Machine Learning on vSphere leveraging NVIDIA GPU and PVRDMA (Part 1 of 2)

When I first started on my machine learning journey, all I knew was how to code in Jupyter notebooks/google colab and run them. However, as I tried to deploy models in Google Cloud and AWS I found it increasingly hard to go through lines of codes just to adjust certain parameters. This is particularly cumbersome if someone just wants to run the whole code with a single command line. While there are plenty of resources located online, I thought that it would be great for me to compile a list of best practices and explain in details what each of them does.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 9 DAYS AGO