LOONA’s Chuu and WEi’s Kim Yo Han have teamed up with American singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger for the new single “World is One 2021”!. The song is part of the “2021 World is One Global Movement,” planned by MBC and non-governmental organization World Vision to create a better world for children who are marginalized by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The project will involve a dance challenge with simple moves that can be easily followed, and the “2021 World is One” online concert will be held on October 30. Chuu, Kim Yo Han, and Eric Bellinger’s “World is One 2021” is the campaign song for this global project.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO