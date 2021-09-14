CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Songs Released This Week, September 5–12

By Cassidy Ostergren
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet cozy with some upcoming fall music! This week we're covering new releases from Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, and more!. If you're in the mood for fall, you're not alone! This week's list of top songs includes new releases from Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, and more, all of which will get you ready to usher in the season.

The Top 10 Amy Winehouse Songs

It’s Amy Winehouse’s birthday today (September 14). She would have been 38 years old. Sometimes it can be tough to think about the singer, though. Her story is tragic; the biopic of her life is both so compelling and yet so difficult to watch. Winehouse’s voice and songwriting are piercing. It’s like a javelin from the heavens with a radio signal programmed directly for your ventricles.
The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Song of the Week: ‘Pastel Concrete’ by MAITA

If there's one thing a person with a guitar is going to do, it's write a song about California. Sometimes, thank god, that person is Joni Mitchell; other times, alas, it is Kid Rock. Last week, Portlander Maria Maita-Keppeler threw her sunhat in the ring with "Pastel Concrete," a fuzzy...
Jonas Brothers Release New Song

Jonas Brothers have announced on their Instagram page the release of a new single, Who’s In Your Head. The band also teased the single on September 16. The Jonas Brothers have announced there will be a video set to be released soon in the caption of the post:. This year,...
24kGoldn on Michael Jackson, Drake, and His Favorite Songs of All Time

24kGoldn’s guitar-laced, melodic hip-hop defies a single genre, so it makes sense that his favorite songs are as eclectic as his own music. The 20-year-old rapper submitted his ballot for Rolling Stone’s new 500 Greatest Songs of All Time rankings, voting for a healthy mix of post-2000s hip-hop and R&B with the occasional soul classic and pop anthem. Goldn — real name Golden Landis Von Jones — was one of more than 250 artists, journalists, and industry figures to participate in the new list. Goldn described his Number One song, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” as the “pinnacle of creativity,” from the iconic video to Jackson’s dance...
MetalSucks’ Least-Sucky Songs of the Week

Here are all the best new metal songs released this week!. Our first taste of The Agonist’s forthcoming EP, Days Before the World Wept!. Our first taste of Khemmis’ forthcoming album, The Chosen!. Khemmis, “Living Pyre”. Our first taste of Khemmis’ forthcoming album, Deceiver!. Mastodon, “Pushing the Tides”. Our first...
Top 5 Granger Smith Songs

Granger Smith wears many hats as a father, clothing line visionary and the brains behind his comedic alter-ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. Yet for many fans, he's the Texas-born country singer known equally as a love song-crooning Casanova and a carefree country boy. The different facets of Smith's public image have...
Top 5 Hunter Hayes Songs

Hunter Hayes started making music early -- like, really early. The singer-songwriter (and multi-instrumentalist -- seriously, the guy's super talented!) started giving performances on national television at the age of four; later, he'd bring down the house with his versions of "Hey, Good Lookin'" on America's Most Talented Kid and "Jambalaya (on the Bayou)" (yes, that's Hank Williams Jr. he's singing with).
Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Officially Engaged!

Pop princess Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating since late 2016, and fans have been constantly curious about their future relationship timeline. In September of 2021, fans finally got confirmation that Britney and Sam are engaged! "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Sam's agent told Page Six.
