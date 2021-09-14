CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Full List of 2021 MTV VMA Winners

By Kristina Truong
ourcommunitynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MTV Video Music Awards saw big wins for Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, among other talented artists. On Sunday night, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) took place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. And we've got the full list of winners from one of the music industry's biggest nights of the year. Check it out below!

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

MTV VMA’s Winners List: Lil Nas X Wins Video Of The Year, As Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist & More

The biggest night in music has arrived. The 2021 VMAs took place on September 12, and many of your faves walked away with a “Moon Person”. Find out all the winners here. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off on September 12, 2021, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, for the first time in eight years, ready to wow the world with excellent performances and high-energy appearances. The biggest stars will be out to celebrate the best music videos of the year from artists in every genre imaginable: pop, rock, rap, hip hop, and country. But who will be the big winner?
CELEBRITIES
The Breakfast Club

Blue Ivy Carter Makes History As MTV VMA's Youngest Winner

Blue Ivy Carter has made history –– again. The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, made history at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 12) after “Brown Skin Girl” won the award for Best Cinematography. The nine-year-old is now the youngest winner in the award show’s history, sharing the award with her mom, and song collaborators Wizkid and SAINt JHN.
CELEBRITIES
963kklz.com

MTV VMA’s Recap

The MTV Video Music Awards are still a thing! Event though channel doesn’t really play much music any, they still host the award show. Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl won an achievement award during the show and kind of poked fun at the fact they don’t play much music. We go through some of the big winners and some winners that really had no place in winning, but did anyways! We have it all in today’s Entertainment News!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Blackbear
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Sza
Person
Nas
Person
Wizkid
Person
Bruno Mars
Variety

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Is No. 1 on Rolling Stone Albums Chart for a Second Week, Topping Kacey Musgraves

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” topped the Rolling Stone albums chart for a second week, holding the No. 1 spot with more than 232,000 project units, according to Alpha Data. The album moved more than double the amount of the week’s biggest debut, Kacey Musgraves’ “Star-Crossed.” That album made a strong entry at No. 2, with nearly 95,000 units. Musgraves’ was the top-selling album of the week, with a little more than half its sales from vinyl. Also debuting big this wee was Baby Keem, who landed at No. 5 with “The Melodic Blue.” That album was the most-streamed debut of the week, racking...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Music Video#Vma#Music Industry#Montero#Geffen Records#Kemosabe Records#Rca Records#Young Thug M I A#Cactus Jack Epic Records#Warner Records
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
People

Brandon Blackstock's Daughter Savannah Expecting First Baby: 'Most Precious Secret'

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old daughter of Brandon Blackstock announced she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Quentin Lee. Savannah shared the exciting news on Instagram with pictures from a nature-filled photoshoot featuring Savannah and Lee, 24, both sporting cowboy hats. The soon-to-be mom also wore a gray dress that hugged her baby bump.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Elvira Actress Cassandra Peterson Comes Out, Reveals 19-Year Relationship With Woman

Cassandra Peterson, the actress and performer best known to the world as the horror host Elvira, has officially come out. Peterson broke the news in her latest memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, which was released wherever books are sold on Tuesday. As Peterson revealed, she has been in a 19-year romantic relationship with another woman, Teresa "T" Wierson. Peterson was previously married to musician-turned-manager Mark Pierson from 1981 to 2003, and the couple have one daughter, Sadie Pierson. As Peterson recounts in her memoir, she first met Wierson at the Hollywood Gold's Gym after initially mistaking her for a man, and the pair's friendship turned romantic following her divorce from Pierson.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Love for Machine Gun Kelly: Megan Fox makes it official

Since her split from Brian Austin became known in May, there has been speculation about a new relationship with Megan Fox. Musician Machine Gun Kelly is said to have done it to the actress. And indeed, now the 34-year-old makes her love for him official. US actress Megan Fox and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy