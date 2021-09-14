Four Years Ago, Manatees Were Declared No Longer Endangered. Now They Are Dying At A Record Pace
The manatee was too weak to swim. She lay still in a medical pool at a SeaWorld rehabilitation center, only lifting her whiskered snout every so often to breathe. Her snout rested upon a pipe to make the effort easier. Her body was slender, hardly that of the chunky manatee—a relative of elephants—that she should have been. Her underbelly was concave. The manatee was near death from starvation.wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
Comments / 0