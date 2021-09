Lil Nas X has given birth to his baby, Montero. With the rapper's debut studio album released on Sept. 17, fans were lucky to receive 15 songs, incredible features, and a whole slew of mesmerizing music videos. Among those videos was Lil Nas X's powerful visuals for "That's What I Want," where he portrays an injured football player who falls in love with another player. The feelings are mutual as they make out and things get heated in the locker room, and they later go on a camping trip together referencing Brokeback Mountain. Their relationship continues until Lil Nas X surprises his man at home only to find out that he's married with a child.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO