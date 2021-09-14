CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-science views are dangerous (letter)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll keep this as simple as possible, considering the seemingly limited cognitive ability of the folks I’m trying to reach. They are the minority and they have the loudest mouths, but we are the majority and we believe in the science of getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

MB sc
8d ago

I wonder how this person feels about the "science" of natural immunity. I had chicken pox when I was a kid. then the vaccines for it came out. was I forced to take the vaccine for a virus that I already had? NO. so when you can start being honest in the debate come back to us until then gtfo and stfu.

